ED raids 18 locations in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh in HSVP fake refund scam case

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly 18 locations across Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged fake refund scam case in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), now known as Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), official sources said.

According to ED sources, some important documents were found during the search operations that were conducted in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and Solan today. Officials are now busy scanning these documents. Strict security arrangements have been made in these cities during the raids.

The investigations are under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on an alleged Rs 70 crore scam in HSVP. The role of around six officials of HSVP is under the scanner of ED. An alleged scam had surfaced during the purchase of construction materials in HSVP in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Earlier, ED had arrested a former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbag Singh in an alleged money laundering case related to illegal mining from Yamunanagar. While searching Singh's residence, Rs 5 crore in cash, arms and documents of property in foreign countries were recovered by ED.

Also, raids were conducted in this connection in multiple locations including the residence of businessman Gurpreet Sabharwal.