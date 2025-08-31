ED Raids Mining Entrepreneur's Property In Bhubaneswar, Seizes Assets Worth Crores

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth more than Rs 7 crore following raids in Bhubaneswar in connection with the multi-crore bank fraud case involving M/S Indian Technomac Company Ltd (ITCOL).
The team of ED raid the house of a mining entrepreneur Shakti Ranjan Dash and seized expensive vehicles including Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes Benz GLC, BMW X7, Audi A 3, Mini Cooper and a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. The seized vehicles are estimated to be worth over Rs 7 crores.
The ED raided Dash' house, office and factory and also seized cash worth Rs 1.3 crores and and jewellery worth Rs 1.12 crores. The raid was carried out on charges of embezzling loan money from banks under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Along with this, the ED also seized real estate and immovable property, bank accounts and transaction records.
The case stems from an FIR filed by the Himachal Pradesh Police CID against ITCOL and its promoters, highlighting collusion with company officials and chartered accountants to siphon off bank loans. Dash is alleged to have knowingly assisted ITCOL promoters in utilising the funds for mining ventures in Odisha, which forms the central focus of the ED’s enforcement action.
Further searches and asset recovery operations are ongoing, said ED officials.
