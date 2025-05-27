ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Maharashtra Sugar Firm Premises In Rs 350-Crore Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials from the Mumbai Zonal Office raided multiple residential and commercial premises located in Nashik, Kopargaon, and Thane in connection with a Rs 350 crore alleged bank loan fraud case investigation against M/s KGS Sugar and others.

During the crackdown, the sleuths seized Indian currency worth Rs 70.39 Lakh, and gold Jewellery valued at Rs 1.36 crore, a high-end luxury vehicle, besides documents related to unaccounted properties.

The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The case pertains to the fraudulent procurement of bank loans exceeding Rs 350 Crore from a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank by submitting forged and fictitious documents.

According to sources, funds were diverted and siphoned off for personal gains. The investigating agency began an investigation based on an FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the Kadim Jalna Police Station, Jalna district of Maharashtra.