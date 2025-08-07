Essay Contest 2025

ED Raids In Lucknow In Money Laundering Case Against Ex-UP Invest CEO

The ED is conducting searches in connection with a money laundering case against Abhishek Prakash. Premises linked to Nikant Jain are also being searched.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 7, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches here in connection with a money laundering case against suspended IAS officer and former Invest Uttar Pradesh CEO Abhishek Prakash, official sources said.

Four premises linked to alleged middleman Nikant Jain, who allegedly asked for a bribe on behalf of Prakash, are being searched in the city under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Apart from Jain's house, two premises registered as offices of companies related to him and his family members are being searched. The fourth is a hotel where his family members are common directors, they said. Jain was arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Prakash, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was suspended in March this year by the Uttar Pradesh government after an investor in the solar industry lodged a complaint alleging that Jain demanded a commission to facilitate approvals for projects.

