ED Raids IAS Officer, Others In Jharkhand Liquor 'Scam' Linked Money Laundering Case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and a number of businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering case in an alleged liquor "scam".

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at 15 premises in Ranchi and Raipur after a case was registered by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency taking cognisance of an FIR by Chhattisgarh police anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Choubey, state government officer Gajendra Singh, liquor traders and linked persons are being searched, they said.