ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids IAS Officer, Others In Jharkhand Liquor 'Scam' Linked Money Laundering Case

The ED raided premises linked to IAS officer Choubey and others in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, investigating a money laundering case related to a liquor scam.

The ED raided premises linked to IAS officer Choubey and others in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, investigating a money laundering case related to a liquor scam.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and a number of businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering case in an alleged liquor "scam".

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at 15 premises in Ranchi and Raipur after a case was registered by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency taking cognisance of an FIR by Chhattisgarh police anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Choubey, state government officer Gajendra Singh, liquor traders and linked persons are being searched, they said.

Choubey was the principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the implementation of the 2022 excise policy in the state.

Jharkhand will have a two-phase voting on November 13 and November 20. PTI NES NAM RT RT

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and a number of businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering case in an alleged liquor "scam".

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at 15 premises in Ranchi and Raipur after a case was registered by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency taking cognisance of an FIR by Chhattisgarh police anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Choubey, state government officer Gajendra Singh, liquor traders and linked persons are being searched, they said.

Choubey was the principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the implementation of the 2022 excise policy in the state.

Jharkhand will have a two-phase voting on November 13 and November 20. PTI NES NAM RT RT

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND LIQUOR SCAMED RAIDS IAS OFFICER VINAY CHOUBEYED RAIDS IN JHARKHAND LIQUOR SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Uniquely Designed, Entirely Made In India: Indian Army Installs 'Man Portable Counter Drone System' Along LoC In J&K

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.