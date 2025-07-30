ED Raids In Rs 500 Crore Chhattisgarh Medical Supply 'Scam' Case

Durg: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple premises, including three residential properties and the office of Mokshit Corporation, located in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The action is part of a money laundering investigation linked to a medical supply "scam" worth over Rs 500 crore, official sources said.
According to official sources, premises related to some government officials, medical suppliers and agents, as well as some 'middlemen' in Raipur, Durg and surrounding areas, are being raided in Raipur, Durg and adjoining places. During the raid, a large number of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are also present on the spot for security, along with the ED team.
The ED probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) chargesheet filed in April against six persons for alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023 that caused a loss of Rs 550 crore to the state exchequer.
The ACB/EOW, on January 22, lodged a case against officials of the state-run Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd (CGMSCL) in Raipur and the Directorate of Health Services department, as well as four firms, namely Mokshit Corporation (Durg), CB Corporation (Durg), Records and Medicare System HSIIDC (Panchkula, Haryana) and Shri Sharda Industries (Raipur), as well as others.
Earlier on January 27, the ACB and EOW team together raided Mokshith Corporation in Ganjpara. This raid action was taken simultaneously at Mokshith Corporation located in Ganjpara and the house of Shantilal and Shashank Chopra.
It was alleged that the scam involves the purchase of reagents and equipment without checking the requirements/availability of these items in health centres. The CGMSCL has made purchases worth billions of rupees between January 2022 to October 31, 2023, in collusion with Mokshit Corporation and its shell company, the ACB/EOW had said.
