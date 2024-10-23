ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids House Of Former Tamil Nadu Minister Vaithilingam In Money Laundering Case

Thanjavur/ Chennai: An 11-member Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Wednesday raided the residence of former AIADMK minister and Orathanadu MLA Vaithilingam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district in an alleged money laundering case linked to the granting of project approvals, state police sources said.

The raid was conducted at Uranthairayankudikadu area near Orathanadu in Thanjavur this morning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The move comes after an investigation was initiated by the Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Vaithilingam on the basis of a complaint filed by Jayaram Venkatesan, coordinator of the Arappor movement.