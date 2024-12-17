ED Raids House Of Ex-CM Harish Rawat's Close Aide In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the residence and several locations linked to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's aide and Congress leader Rajiv Jain.

Sources said the searches were conducted in connection with a land related case. ED teams searched the houses of Rajiv and his sister along with a showroom in Dehradun.

It is being told that the ED team first reached Rajiv's house in Juyal Marg in Rishabh Vihar this morning. The team questioned the family members and examined some documents. The ED team was accompanied by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who were present at the spot when the search operation was being undertaken.

After this, the ED team reached the residence of Rajiv's sister and their showroom in Majra. ED conducted searches at three locations in Dehradun today, sources said.

Notably, apart from being a Congress leader, Rajiv also works as a property dealer. He served as the media coordinator during former CM Harish Rawat's tenure and was also made an advisor to the CM in 2016. Earlier in 2017-18, the Income Tax department had launched a search operation at Rajiv's residence.

Apart from Dehradun, ED raids were conducted at two locations in Delhi in the similar case.