ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids House Of Ex-CM Harish Rawat's Close Aide In Dehradun

Rajiv Jain, a close aide of ex-CM Harish Rawat, is also a property dealer. ED has searched Rajiv and his sister's residences and a showroom.

ED Raids House Of Ex-CM Harish Rawat's Close Aide In Dehradun
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the residence and several locations linked to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's aide and Congress leader Rajiv Jain.

Sources said the searches were conducted in connection with a land related case. ED teams searched the houses of Rajiv and his sister along with a showroom in Dehradun.

It is being told that the ED team first reached Rajiv's house in Juyal Marg in Rishabh Vihar this morning. The team questioned the family members and examined some documents. The ED team was accompanied by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who were present at the spot when the search operation was being undertaken.

After this, the ED team reached the residence of Rajiv's sister and their showroom in Majra. ED conducted searches at three locations in Dehradun today, sources said.

Notably, apart from being a Congress leader, Rajiv also works as a property dealer. He served as the media coordinator during former CM Harish Rawat's tenure and was also made an advisor to the CM in 2016. Earlier in 2017-18, the Income Tax department had launched a search operation at Rajiv's residence.

Apart from Dehradun, ED raids were conducted at two locations in Delhi in the similar case.

Read more

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked To Jailed IAS Officer Sanjeev Hans, Unaccounted Cash Seized
  2. ED Restitutes Assets Worth Rs 4,025 Crore In Bhushan Steel Bank 'Fraud' Case

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the residence and several locations linked to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's aide and Congress leader Rajiv Jain.

Sources said the searches were conducted in connection with a land related case. ED teams searched the houses of Rajiv and his sister along with a showroom in Dehradun.

It is being told that the ED team first reached Rajiv's house in Juyal Marg in Rishabh Vihar this morning. The team questioned the family members and examined some documents. The ED team was accompanied by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who were present at the spot when the search operation was being undertaken.

After this, the ED team reached the residence of Rajiv's sister and their showroom in Majra. ED conducted searches at three locations in Dehradun today, sources said.

Notably, apart from being a Congress leader, Rajiv also works as a property dealer. He served as the media coordinator during former CM Harish Rawat's tenure and was also made an advisor to the CM in 2016. Earlier in 2017-18, the Income Tax department had launched a search operation at Rajiv's residence.

Apart from Dehradun, ED raids were conducted at two locations in Delhi in the similar case.

Read more

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked To Jailed IAS Officer Sanjeev Hans, Unaccounted Cash Seized
  2. ED Restitutes Assets Worth Rs 4,025 Crore In Bhushan Steel Bank 'Fraud' Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ED RAIDSHARISH RAWATED RAIDS IN DEHRADUNED RAIDS HOUSE OF RAJIV JAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.