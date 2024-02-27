ED Raids Ex RJD MLA Arun Yadav's House in Bihar's Ara

Former RJD MLA Arun Yadav is under the scanner of central agencies for cases of alleged land-for-job scam and illegal sand-mining. The present raids are being conducted as part of the investigations into money laundering in the illegal sand-mining case.

Ara (Bihar): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at three locations in Bihar, including the residence of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA, Arun Yadav in Ara in Bihar's Bhojpur district in connection with money laundering probe related to illegal sand-mining case.

Yadav, known to be close to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, is the husband of MLA Kiran Devi and runs a sand-mining business. Last month, a CBI team had arrived at the couple's residence and summoned Arun Yadav for questioning.

Now, ED is conducting a raid at their residence. The raid began early this morning and all documents are being scrutinised. Nobody has been allowed entry while the search operation is underway. Arun Yadav is already being probed in an alleged land-for-job scam case, in which Lalu Yadav and his family members are accused.

Arun Yadav was an MLA from Sandesh during 2015 to 2020. Now, his wife represents the seat. According to sources, a raid is also underway at his Patna residence.

An investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was been initiated against him. The former MLA and his family members' statements have already been recorded and documents pertaining to his properties and bank accounts are being examined.

Investigations have revealed he owns assets worth Rs 9 crore and posses 72 immovable properties including plots and flats in Bihar's Ara district and Patna. Also, his family has cash amounting to Rs 20 crore.

