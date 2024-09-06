ED Raids Residence of Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal in Financial Irregularities Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting a series of raids at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities linked to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital last month, sparking nationwide outrage over the safety of women in the country.

ED officials conducted searches at Ghosh's residence in Beleghata, where they were joined by Central Force personnel from the Salt Lake CGO complex. Sources revealed that the ED sleuths were made to wait for over two hours before they could enter Ghosh's residence.

In addition to Ghosh's residence, the ED is also targeting the residence of his close associates including Suman Hazra and Biplab Singh. Kaushik Kole's residence in Howrah and the home of Prasoon Chattopadhyay in Subhashgram, Soth 24 Praganas, are also being searched. Chattopadhyay, a data entry operator at the medical college, is reported close to Ghosh.

The raids come in the wake of a case registered by the ED concerning significant financial discrepancies. Sandip Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same financial irregularities.

Ghosh on Wednesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging a recent Calcutta High Court decision that mandated a CBI probe into allegations of corruption against him. The petition, which was listed for hearing on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachus, seeks to overturn the High Court's direction.

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 in connection with alleged irregularities at the hospital during his tenure. He was placed in police custody for eight days, following which the state government suspended him. This arrest came after a single bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to investigate the matter.

An official FIR against Ghosh was filed by the CBI on August 24, in compliance with the High Court's orders. Additionally, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata has suspended his membership pending the outcome of the investigation.

The CBI has also conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Ghosh as part of their broader inquiry, which includes an investigation into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the institution. The deceased doctor was found dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College on August 9.