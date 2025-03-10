ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Bhupesh Baghel's Son, Others In Chhattisgarh Liquor 'Scam'

Premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in state are being searched following alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case.

By PTI

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises linked to the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case in the state, official sources said.

The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime. The ED had arrested a number of persons, including state government bureaucrats and businessmen, in this case.

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATECONGRESS LEADER BHUPESH BAGHELMONEY LAUNDERING CASECHHATTISGARH LIQUOR SCAM

