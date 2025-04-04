ED Raids 17 Locations In Jharkhand Over Ayushman Bharat Scam

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at 17 locations in Jharkhand in connection with the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Searches are being carried out at the residence of of Om Prakash Singh, former personal secretary to former Health Minister Banna Gupta, as well as third-party assessment (TPA) agencies and several others. Om Prakash's residence in under heavy security.

Premises linked to Om Prakash, Gupta, apart from that of 'key suspects', including consultants and former executives of associated firms, were raided early morning. A security team of central paramilitary personnel accompanied the officials of the federal probe agency.

Locations of officials linked to the Jharkhand State Arogya Society (JSAS), employees and offices of Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) like MD India, Safeway, Medi Assist and their associates were also raided. There was no immediate response to the ED action by Gupta or his PS. The officials of the federal probe agency raided 21 locations in Jharkhand, Delhi and West Bengal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The operation began on Friday morning targeting multiple sites in Ranchi, including Ashok Nagar, PP Compound, Edalhatu, Bariatu, Lalpur, and Chiroundi. Apart from 17 locations in Jharkhand, two places in West Bengal and one each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also under investigation.

The probe was initiated following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, presented in the Parliament which highlighted irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The CAG report exposed several discrepancies, including cases where a large number of individuals were registered as beneficiaries. In response, the ED sought information from the Jharkhand Health Department and the Jharkhand State Health Society regarding actions taken against those involved.