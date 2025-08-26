ED Raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, Others In Delhi Hospital Construction 'Scam'; AAP Calls It 'Diversion Tactics'

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj as part of a money laundering case, official sources said.

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Probe has been initiated against Bharadwaj (45), and former Delhi health minister Satyender Jain, for their alleged involvement in an alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects launched by the previous AAP government.

Sources said, ED is conducting searches at 13 locations across Delhi-NCR under Section 17 of the PMLA in connection with the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam. The probe relates to FIR 37/2025 registered by Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, former Health Ministers, private contractors, and unknown officials for large-scale corruption, unauthorised construction, cost escalations, and misappropriation of funds in GNCTD health projects, ED said.

Following the morning raids, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi citicised the government and said raid was conducted to divert the attention from discussion over PM Modi's degree. "Why was there a raid at Saurabh ji's place today? Because questions are being raised across the country about Modi ji's degree — is Modi ji's degree fake? The raid was conducted to divert attention from this discussion," she said.

"The case being cited pertains to a time when Saurabh ji was not even a minister. This means the entire case is baseless. Satendra ji was also kept in jail for three years, and ultimately, CBI/ED had to submit a closure report. This clearly shows that all the cases against Aam Aadmi Party leaders are nothing but lies and politically motivated," Atishi added.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also called it attention divertion tactics. "Yesterday, the entire country raised questions about Modi ji's degree... When the truth about the degree came out, to divert attention, an ED raid is being conducted on Saurabh Bhardwaj today. The question was clear: Is Modi ji's degree fake? But there was no courage to answer that question, so raids were launched on Aam Aadmi Party leaders," he said.

"In the era that this case is being said to belong to, Saurabh was not even a minister at that time. This directly means that just as their degree is fake, these cases are also fake. Remember Satyendra Jain. He was kept in jail for three years, CBI and ED scoured day and night, but no evidence was found. The truth is that all these cases are fake. The real fight is not for the truth, but to suppress the honesty of the Aam Aadmi Party," criticised Sisodia.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdevaa said, "AAP leaders have been constantly destroying and looting Delhi. AAP has looted Delhi more than the Mughals. The sooner their scams are brought before the world, the better."