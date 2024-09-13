ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids 7 Locations Including Kolkata In Ration Distribution Corruption Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a marathon search operation across seven locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the ration distribution corruption case in West Bengal.

Sources at the Salt Lake CGO Complex said that the ED officials left for different places with more than 10 vehicles at around 6 am accompanied by the Central forces. Seaches were conducted in Kalyani, Barasat, Kaltara, Joynagar, Medinipur and Nadia.

A search operation was held at the house of a food inspector in Kalyani. This apart, an office and another flat in South Kolkata were also reportedly searched.

The names of several state government officials, food inspectors and ration dealers have been revealed to ED during the investigation, ED sources said.

Prior to this, the ED officials had sought several documents related to the ration scheme from the food department. On the basis of the documents, the whereabouts of several people starting from food inspectors have been found.