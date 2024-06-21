ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids 10 Premises Linked To Varanasi Oil Businessman In Bank Loan Fraud Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi two ED teams raided oil businessman Dinanath Jhunjhunwala's house and mill this morning. Laptops and documents were seized from both the locations. A total of 10 locations linked to Jhunjhunwala, including in other states were raided today.

ED Raids 10 Premises Linked To Varanasi Oil Businessman In Bank Loan Fraud Case
ED raids businessman Dinanath Jhunjhunwala's house (ETV Bharat Picture)

Varanasi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided 10 locations across Uttar Pradesh and seven other states linked to industrialist Dinanath Jhunjhunwala in connection with alleged money laundering in bank loan fraud case.

A team comprising over a dozen officers led by assistant director launched the raid at Jhunjhunwala's residence and his oil mill in Varanasi this morning. All documents at these two locations were thoroughly scrutinised for hours during the raid.

This apart, similar raids were held at nearly 10 locations linked to Jhunjhunwala across the country, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Delhi.

Jhunjhunwala is a renowned oil businessman operating primarily in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. His family's brand, 'Jhoola' is a popular edible oil brand in the market. He is a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur. Jhunjhunwala entered the edible oil business by setting up his own company, 'Jhunjhunwala Vanaspati Limited' on November 17, 1989.

According to sources, several important documents and laptops were seized during the raids. Jhunjhunwala has been accused of orchestrating a bank loan fraud amounting to a few crores of rupees.

On Thursday, similar raids were held in 35 locations across Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur in connection with another money laundering probe linked to bank loan fraud case.

Read more

ED Raids Premises Of BRS MLA, Brother In Rs 300-Cr Illegal Mining Case In Telangana

TAGGED:

BANK LOAN FRAUDED RAIDS 10 PREMISESOIL BUSINESSMANED RAIDS IN BANK LOAN FRAUD CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.