ED Raids 10 Locations Of Former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav

Yadav was an Independent MLA and is accused of misappropriation of MLA LAD fund and supply of sub-standard sports material.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened its grip on former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav
Security personnel outside ex-MLA Baljeet Yadav's residence in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 24, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened its grip on former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav.

Along with Jaipur, ED raided 10 locations of Yadav in Alwar, Behror and Dausa on Friday morning. The raids are underway. Earlier, an ED team had reached Yadav's house in Gyan Vihar on Ajmer Road in Jaipur. Armed security personnel were deployed outside his house while ED officials conducted searches inside. As per ED official sources, such raids are also being conducted at around seven other locations in Jaipur. Different teams of ED are engaged in investigation at Yadav's locations in Alwar, Dausa and Behror. However, no official statement from ED has yet been received. Yadav was an Independent MLA from Behror. He is accused of irregularities in MLA LAD fund and supply of sub-standard sports material while being an MLA. In this regard, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered a case against eight people including Yadav.

Yadav had started a movement against corruption during the tenure of the previous government. He had run for 24 hours at a field in Jaipur wearing black clothes against corruption and had also put up posters in his area announcing a reward of Rs 51,000 to those who expose corruption.

