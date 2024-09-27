ETV Bharat / state

ED Searches Telangana Minister's Premises, Others in Money Laundering Case

author img

By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Raids by the ED at several premises linked to Telangana minister P Srinivasa Reddy are part of a money laundering probe concerning an alleged Rs 100 crore smuggling racket. The investigation focuses on transactions made by Reddy's son, who reportedly brought seven watches valued at Rs 7 crore, with payments linked to a hawala and cryptocurrency scheme.

Raids by the ED at several premises linked to Telangana minister P Srinivasa Reddy are part of a money laundering probe concerning an alleged Rs 100 crore smuggling racket. The investigation focuses on transactions made by Reddy's son, who reportedly brought seven watches valued at Rs 7 crore, with payments linked to a hawala and cryptocurrency scheme.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises linked to Telangana revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to an alleged smuggling racket of more than Rs 100 crore, official sources said.

About five premises in the state, including Hyderabad, are being searched, they said. The money laundering case stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint against Reddy's son, Harsha Reddy of the Raghav Group, who is alleged to have purchased seven watches worth Rs 7 crore.

The payments for these are linked to an alleged hawala and crypto currency racket worth Rs 100 crore and a man named A Naveen Kumar is under the scanner of the ED.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, a Congress leader, is the minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations in the Telangana government.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises linked to Telangana revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to an alleged smuggling racket of more than Rs 100 crore, official sources said.

About five premises in the state, including Hyderabad, are being searched, they said. The money laundering case stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint against Reddy's son, Harsha Reddy of the Raghav Group, who is alleged to have purchased seven watches worth Rs 7 crore.

The payments for these are linked to an alleged hawala and crypto currency racket worth Rs 100 crore and a man named A Naveen Kumar is under the scanner of the ED.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, a Congress leader, is the minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations in the Telangana government.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA ED RAIDSED TELANGANA REVENUE MINISTERED RAIDS P SRINIVASA REDDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.