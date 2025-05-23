ED Raid On Institutes Owned By Karnataka Home Minister Continued For Second Day

Tumakuru: For the second consecutive day, Enforcement Directorate officials raided Siddhartha Engineering College and Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru—both owned by Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar—completing the operation on Thursday.
The ED team left the Siddhartha Engineering College premises after completing the raid. Sources said that the officials who left through the back gate of the college took some important documents with them.
The ED officials, who had been continuously conducting raids since 9 am on Wednesday, had raided three places in Tumakuru simultaneously.
In the wake of the ED raids, no one except students and college staff was allowed to enter the campus of Siddhartha Engineering College.
G Parameshwar's response: Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Minister G Parameshwar said, "ED officials, who visited our Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Siddhartha Medical College in Tumkuru, Siddhartha Medical College in Begur and Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education institutions have asked us to provide some documents. I have instructed my staff to cooperate with them and provide the information and documents they asked for. I do not know for what reason they have raided. ED officials have asked for our institution's accounts. I have instructed my staff to provide all that."
"I will not comment much on the ED raid at this stage. Let the investigation be completed first and the report come out. Before that, I will not make any unnecessary statements," he said.
At the same time, "I will not respond to the interpretations that the central government's investigative agencies have carried out raids targeting Dalit leaders. Let the investigation report come out first, it is not appropriate to talk before that," Parameshwar said.
Congress condemns: Many Congress leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Minister HK Patil, have condemned the ED raid on educational institutions owned by Parameshwar.
DCM D.K. Shivakumar defended Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar amid ED raids on his institutions and allegations linking him to actress Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, “Dr. Parameshwar is honest and has done nothing wrong. I visited his home and discussed the matter with him. In public life, many people run trusts and give gifts at wedding ceremonies—so it’s possible he gave a gift to actress Ranya.”