ED Raid On Institutes Owned By Karnataka Home Minister Continued For Second Day

Tumakuru: For the second consecutive day, Enforcement Directorate officials raided Siddhartha Engineering College and Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru—both owned by Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar—completing the operation on Thursday.

The ED team left the Siddhartha Engineering College premises after completing the raid. Sources said that the officials who left through the back gate of the college took some important documents with them.

The ED officials, who had been continuously conducting raids since 9 am on Wednesday, had raided three places in Tumakuru simultaneously.

In the wake of the ED raids, no one except students and college staff was allowed to enter the campus of Siddhartha Engineering College.

G Parameshwar's response: Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Minister G Parameshwar said, "ED officials, who visited our Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Siddhartha Medical College in Tumkuru, Siddhartha Medical College in Begur and Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education institutions have asked us to provide some documents. I have instructed my staff to cooperate with them and provide the information and documents they asked for. I do not know for what reason they have raided. ED officials have asked for our institution's accounts. I have instructed my staff to provide all that."