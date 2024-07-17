ETV Bharat / state

ED Questions Ex-Karnataka Minister Nagendra's Wife in Valmiki Corporation Scam Case

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

The ED in Bengaluru interrogated Manjula, wife of former minister B Nagendra regarding a Rs 187 crore scam involving Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The ED in Bengaluru interrogated Manjula, wife of former minister B Nagendra regarding a Rs 187 crore scam involving Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former minister B Nagendra's wife in connection with the Rs 187 crore scam in a state-owned corporation here. The Enforcement Directorate sleuths summoned Manjula for interrogation in the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

B Nagendra, a Congress MLA, is already in the ED custody. The alleged illegal money transfer scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd came to light after its accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a note.

The note revealed the unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the Corporation from its bank account, and said that out of the sum, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts allegedly belonging to 'well-known' Information Technology companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank among others.

Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra tendered his resignation on June 6 after allegations were made against him in connection with the scam. The Enforcement Directorate, which joined the probe after the Union Bank of India lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had previously raided Nagendra and Valmiki Corporation Chairman Basanagouda Daddal, who is Raichur Rural Congress MLA.

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former minister B Nagendra's wife in connection with the Rs 187 crore scam in a state-owned corporation here. The Enforcement Directorate sleuths summoned Manjula for interrogation in the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

B Nagendra, a Congress MLA, is already in the ED custody. The alleged illegal money transfer scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd came to light after its accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a note.

The note revealed the unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the Corporation from its bank account, and said that out of the sum, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts allegedly belonging to 'well-known' Information Technology companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank among others.

Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra tendered his resignation on June 6 after allegations were made against him in connection with the scam. The Enforcement Directorate, which joined the probe after the Union Bank of India lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had previously raided Nagendra and Valmiki Corporation Chairman Basanagouda Daddal, who is Raichur Rural Congress MLA.

TAGGED:

ED VALMIKI CORPORATION SCAM CASEVALMIKI CORPORATION SCAM CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.