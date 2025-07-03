ETV Bharat / state

ED Questions Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain In DJB-Linked PMLA Case

Satyendar Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case in the augmentation of sewage treatment plants by DJB.

ED Questions Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain In DJB-Linked PMLA Case
File photo of Satyendra Jain (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 3, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said.

Jain, 60, reached the federal probe agency's office here around 11:15 am and his statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The investigation pertains to allegations of corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by DJB. The ED had conducted searches in this case in July last year.

The money laundering probe stems from an FIR of the Delhi government anti-corruption branch (ACB) against a company named Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Pappankala, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini and Kondli.

These four tenders valued at Rs 1,943 crore were awarded to various joint venture (JV) entities in October, 2022. The ACB FIR alleged, according to the ED, that only three JV companies participated in the four tenders. The verification of the tender documents shows that the initial cost of four tenders was about Rs 1,546 crore, which was revised to Rs 1,943 crore without following due process/project reports, according to the ED.

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said.

Jain, 60, reached the federal probe agency's office here around 11:15 am and his statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The investigation pertains to allegations of corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by DJB. The ED had conducted searches in this case in July last year.

The money laundering probe stems from an FIR of the Delhi government anti-corruption branch (ACB) against a company named Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Pappankala, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini and Kondli.

These four tenders valued at Rs 1,943 crore were awarded to various joint venture (JV) entities in October, 2022. The ACB FIR alleged, according to the ED, that only three JV companies participated in the four tenders. The verification of the tender documents shows that the initial cost of four tenders was about Rs 1,546 crore, which was revised to Rs 1,943 crore without following due process/project reports, according to the ED.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAP LEADER SATYENDAR JAINENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATEMONEY LAUNDERING CASEDELHI JAL BOARDSEWAGE TREATMENT PLANTS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.