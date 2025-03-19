Lalu Reaches ED Office For Questioning In Land-For-Jobs Scam, Tejashwi Calls Grilling A 'Vendetta'

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office in Patna for questioning in connection with his involvement in the land-for-jobs case on Wednesday. His wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap Yadav, an RJD MLA, were questioned on Tuesday. The former Union Railway Minister will appear at the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office in Patna for questioning.

On the ED questioning, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We follow the legal process...Cases are being filed against us due to political vendetta. The more they misuse the constitutional institutions, the stronger we will get. All teams of the BJP and its IT Cell are very active in Bihar now."

Accusing the government of "misusing" constitutional institutions, Yadav said this would only strengthen them and allow them to come to power in Bihar. "Cases are being filed against us due to political vendetta. This does not affect us. They are anxious and fearful. The more they misuse the constitutional institutions, the stronger we will get. We will form the government in Bihar with the same strength. All teams of the BJP and IT Cell will work only in Bihar now," Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters on Wednesday.



"When the Delhi assembly elections concluded, I had told you that BJP's teams from A to Z will work only in Bihar. We follow the legal procedure. If someone summons, we go. However, nothing will happen," he added. Tejashwi Yadav's reaction comes after Rabri Devi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in the ongoing land-for-jobs money laundering case. Tej Pratap's questioning was also scheduled for the afternoon as part of the investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.



Meanwhile, RJD supporters have been protesting outside the ED office in Patna.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case. The case was related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels.

Earlier, the ED interrogated Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav for several hours. While Rabri reached the ED office at 10:30 am, Tej Pratap reached for questioning at around 12 noon. Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti said that both have answered all the questions.

"Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav were called by the ED for questioning. They have answered all the questions which were asked," Misa Bharti, who is also RJD MP, said.



What is land-for-Jobs scam?

Lalu Yadav is accused of transferring the land of the candidates in the Railway Group-D recruitment examination in the name of his family and close ones in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Railway Minister in the Manmohan government between 2004 and 2009. The ED chargesheet mentions the Lalu family's land being found in seven places. The Lalu family is also accused of money laundering worth Rs 600 crore.



CBI FIR in 2022

On May 18, 2022, the CBI registered a case against 16. On 20 May 2022, raids were conducted at 16 locations in Bihar-Delhi. On 27, July 2022, Lalu's close aides Bhola Yadav and Hridyanand Chaudhary were arrested. On August 24, raids were conducted at the locations of RJD leaders in Bihar, Delhi and Gurugram, while on October 7, 2022, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 14 persons, including Lalu and Misa. Meanwhile, the CBI also questioned Lalu, Rabri and others.

On January 27, 2024, ED issued summoned Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Hridyanand Chaudhary. Tejashwi Yadav was questioned on January 30, 2024. On September 20, 2024, the CBI got permission to prosecute Lalu Yadav. On September 27, 2024, the ED had described Lalu as the 'main conspirator' in the chargesheet. On October 7, 2024, nine accused including Lalu and Tejashwi got bail, while on March 11, other accused including Tej Pratap Yadav and Hema Yadav also got bail.