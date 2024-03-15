ED Attaches Property of Frmr Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Son in Forest Scam Case

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of arrested senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and his son's property worth Rs 4.58 crore in connection with an alleged forest scam case during his tenure in the Congress government between 2017 and 2022, sources said.

It is learnt that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the property of the former Punjab minister and his son under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was a cabinet minister during the Congress government. ED is investigating the money laundering case against Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Seizure of Property Worth Crores: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has been the Forest Minister of Punjab from March 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022. An ED investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) found that former minister Dharamsot amassed assets beyond known sources. ED has claimed that the income of Dharamsot and his sons does not match the sources mentioned.

As for the latest properties to be attached, they consist of four immovable properties including two residential plots, one residential house and one residential flat in Punjab as well as bank balances and investments in mutual funds.

Vigilance FIR Based Investigation: The ED had initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. ED sources said that Dharamsot had acquired assets in excess of Rs 6.39 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sadhu Singh Dharamsot two months ago in January this year. Dharamsot was summoned by the ED's Jalandhar unit for questioning in the forest scam and disproportionate assets case. After the former minister was arrested, he was given medical treatment at the civil hospital. In November 2023, apart from Dharamsot, the ED raided the houses of Sangat Singh Giljian, some contractors of the forest department and their close relatives in connection with the case.