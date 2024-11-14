ETV Bharat / state

ED Prepares To Auction Properties Of Heera Group, Chairman Nauhira Sheikh

The proceeds from this auction will go toward compensating the victims, marking a critical step forward in addressing the long-pending financial grievances of investors.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started arrangements to auction properties of Heera Group and its chairman Nauhira Sheikh, following orders from the Supreme Court. The ED released a statement on Wednesday detailing the planned auction as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Sheikh reportedly amassed thousands of crores by promising a 36 per cent return on investments through the Ashajupi Heera Group. As part of its investigation, the ED confiscated assets valued at approximately ₹400 crore. Seeking to advance restitution for affected investors, the anti-money laundering agency had approached the apex court for permission to liquidate the seized properties through auction.

In its statement, the ED confirmed that the Supreme Court has now authorized the auctioning of two specific properties among those confiscated. The proceeds from this auction will go toward compensating the victims, marking a critical step forward in addressing the financial grievances of investors.

In August, the ED seized properties worth Rs 70 crore of Shaik and benamidars during searches at five locations in Hyderabad. This move by the ED comes in close heel of the Hyderabad Zonal Office's search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at five different spots in Hyderabad in an alleged investment fraud perpetrated by said accused.

During the searches, the investigation agency seized 12 high-end cars in Nowhera’s compound and found details of her properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a release, the ED said, "During the search operations, cash amounting to Rs 90 lakh, 12 high-end cars including one BMW, one Mercedes Benz, nine Toyota Fortuner and one Mahindra Scorpio, 13 property documents in the name of Heera group, Shaik and her relatives and associates valued at around Rs 45 crore (book value), 11 benami property documents having book value of around Rs 25 crore and various incriminating documents and digital devices related to diversion of proceeds of crime in India and abroad were recovered and seized."

"Searches also revealed that investment of proceeds of crime in movable and immovable properties acquired by Ms Shaik in the UAE. Further, details of new investment schemes and projects launched by Ms Shaik in collusion with other co-conspirators to defraud investors and divert previously acquired proceeds of crime were unearthed during the search operations," the ED statement mentioned.

Also Read:

  1. Illegal Infiltration: ED Arrests 4 Including Bangladeshi Nationals
  2. ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel, Notice Issued For His Appearance

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started arrangements to auction properties of Heera Group and its chairman Nauhira Sheikh, following orders from the Supreme Court. The ED released a statement on Wednesday detailing the planned auction as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Sheikh reportedly amassed thousands of crores by promising a 36 per cent return on investments through the Ashajupi Heera Group. As part of its investigation, the ED confiscated assets valued at approximately ₹400 crore. Seeking to advance restitution for affected investors, the anti-money laundering agency had approached the apex court for permission to liquidate the seized properties through auction.

In its statement, the ED confirmed that the Supreme Court has now authorized the auctioning of two specific properties among those confiscated. The proceeds from this auction will go toward compensating the victims, marking a critical step forward in addressing the financial grievances of investors.

In August, the ED seized properties worth Rs 70 crore of Shaik and benamidars during searches at five locations in Hyderabad. This move by the ED comes in close heel of the Hyderabad Zonal Office's search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at five different spots in Hyderabad in an alleged investment fraud perpetrated by said accused.

During the searches, the investigation agency seized 12 high-end cars in Nowhera’s compound and found details of her properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a release, the ED said, "During the search operations, cash amounting to Rs 90 lakh, 12 high-end cars including one BMW, one Mercedes Benz, nine Toyota Fortuner and one Mahindra Scorpio, 13 property documents in the name of Heera group, Shaik and her relatives and associates valued at around Rs 45 crore (book value), 11 benami property documents having book value of around Rs 25 crore and various incriminating documents and digital devices related to diversion of proceeds of crime in India and abroad were recovered and seized."

"Searches also revealed that investment of proceeds of crime in movable and immovable properties acquired by Ms Shaik in the UAE. Further, details of new investment schemes and projects launched by Ms Shaik in collusion with other co-conspirators to defraud investors and divert previously acquired proceeds of crime were unearthed during the search operations," the ED statement mentioned.

Also Read:

  1. Illegal Infiltration: ED Arrests 4 Including Bangladeshi Nationals
  2. ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel, Notice Issued For His Appearance

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATEMONEY LAUNDERINGPMLA ACTSUPREME COURTAUCTION OF HEERA GROUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.