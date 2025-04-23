ETV Bharat / state

ED Operation Was Legal, Fundamental Rights Not Violated: Madras HC Dismisses TASMAC Plea

TASMAC in its petition alleged ED's search and seizure operations were unconstitutional, illegal and violated principles of federalism.

Madras HC Dismisses TASMAC Plea Against ED Probe
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed three petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and State of Tamil Nadu, challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into alleged financial irregularities. The court has permitted the ED to proceed with further action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The petitioners had approached the court, challenging the search and seizure operations conducted by ED at TASMAC headquarters from March 6 to 8, saying it was harassment, unconstitutional and illegal. TASMAC argued that the ED raid violated principles of federalism and beyond jurisdiction.

The bench, comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and Rajasekhar, concluded that the ED operation was legal and under Section 17 of the PMLA. The court also stated that no evidence of harassment or violation of fundamental rights were found.

Also, court rejected arguments invoking federalism stating that it cannot be applied to obstruct investigation of crimes impacting national economic growth. It also rejected the complaint of not filing FIR before conducting searches. The court said this concept was removed by a 2019 amendment to PMLA, which was upheld in the Vijay Madanlal case.

Earlier, the ED had stated that multiple corruption cases had already been filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against TASMAC officials, including charges of accepting bribes for transfers and selling liquor at inflated prices. The raids were based on credible evidence, including inflated charges collected from customers and alleged irregularities in procurement and contract processes, it said.

The court questioned why no police action was taken despite complaints of malpractice in over 40 TASMAC outlets, and whether the state was attempting to shield its officials. The bench observed that political motivations, if any, would not invalidate an otherwise lawful investigation.

The court concluded that ED’s probe into the alleged Rs 1,000 crore scam involving procurement, transportation, and licensing processes can proceed, and dismissed all related petitions filed by TASMAC.

