ED Officer Named As Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Bribery Case By Kerala Vigilance

Ernakulam: The Ernakulam unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala has named Shekhar Kumar, an Assistant Director at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kochi unit, as the prime accused in a bribery case involving a demand of Rs 2 crore to close a case against a Kollam-based businessman.

Vigilance officials told ETV Bharat that Kumar’s involvement was substantiated by statements from three other accused arrested in the case so far.

Those arrested have been identified as Wilson, a resident of Thammanam; Murali Mukesh, a native of Rajasthan; and Ranjith, a Chartered Accountant.

Officials further claimed that the accused were attempting to extort money by posing as ED agents and convincing the trader that they could influence the ED's decision for a fee.

The case stems from an investigation launched by the ED’s Kochi branch in 2024 against a cashew trader from Kottayam. The ED had summoned the trader to present certain documents, warning of potential action if he failed to comply.