ED Officer Named As Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Bribery Case By Kerala Vigilance

Ernakulam: The Ernakulam unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala has named Shekhar Kumar, an Assistant Director at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kochi unit, as the prime accused in a bribery case involving a demand of Rs 2 crore to close a case against a Kollam-based businessman.
Vigilance officials told ETV Bharat that Kumar’s involvement was substantiated by statements from three other accused arrested in the case so far.
Those arrested have been identified as Wilson, a resident of Thammanam; Murali Mukesh, a native of Rajasthan; and Ranjith, a Chartered Accountant.
Officials further claimed that the accused were attempting to extort money by posing as ED agents and convincing the trader that they could influence the ED's decision for a fee.
The case stems from an investigation launched by the ED’s Kochi branch in 2024 against a cashew trader from Kottayam. The ED had summoned the trader to present certain documents, warning of potential action if he failed to comply.
Subsequently, Wilson, impersonating an ED agent, approached the trader, claiming that the ED officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 2 crore to drop the case.
Wilson allegedly promised to send another official summons to legitimise the demand. The trader, summoned and scheduled to appear again on May 14, reported the matter to the Vigilance, which then launched an investigation into possible ED officer involvement.
Following a series of investigations, it was revealed that ED officer Kumar was linked to the bribery plot.
“The accused reportedly demanded an initial instalment of Rs 2 lakh from the trader. On May 15, Wilson was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money at Panampally Nagar,” said an official, adding that his interrogation led to the arrest of Murali Mukesh.
All the arrested individuals will be presented in the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. The case now takes on greater significance with the direct involvement of an ED officer, prompting the Vigilance to conduct a more thorough investigation.