ED Officer Accused Of Corruption Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad/New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who was facing corruption charges, allegedly died by suicide here, police officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased Alok Ranjan’s body was found dead on a railway track near Gaushala Gate in Ghaziabad, police officials said. His body was recovered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) team on Sunday.

The GRP officials did not find any suicide note at the scene. However, they recovered a driving license and a slip from his pocket, which had the address of Alok Ranjan’s house written on it.

The police contacted the family using the details on the slip and informed them about the tragic incident. After a post-mortem conducted on August 19, his body was handed over to his family.

CO GRP Ghaziabad, Sudesh Gupta said, "On August 18, 2024, at around 2 pm, we received information from the station master about a dead body found on the railway track near Gaushala Gate. Upon investigation, a driving license with a Delhi address and a slip with a Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, address were recovered. We contacted the family using the details but did not initially reveal that Alok Ranjan was connected with the ED. Upon further enquiry, it was confirmed that he was an officer in the Enforcement Directorate."