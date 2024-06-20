ETV Bharat / state

ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Scam Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

Sources said that the ED arrested PHED contractor Mahesh Mittal who was produced before the court, which sent him to five day custody of the ED. Mittal is the relative of contractor Padmachand Jain, who has also been arrested by the ED in the same case.

ED logo
ED logo (File)

Jaipur: In a significant development in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested a PHED contractor during a raid in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Wednesday taking the total arrests to three in the case, an official said.

It is learnt that the ED arrested PHED contractor Mahesh Mittal and produced him before a court, which sent him the ED custody till June 24. Mahesh Mittal is a relative of the contractor Padmachand Jain who was arrested by the ED earlier. Mahesh Mittal's name is also in the first case registered by the ACB regarding the matter. However, ACB could not arrest Mahesh Mittal as he was absconding for about nine months. Besides Mittal and Jain, Jain's son Piyush Jain has also been arrested by the ED in the case.

The case of irregularities and corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission came to light after ACB caught officials taking bribe from contractor Padmachand Jain. Later, ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act regarding large-scale money transactions in this case. The first arrest was of Padmachand Jain's son Piyush Jain followed by Padmachand Jain and now Mahesh Mittal.

According to sources, transactions worth Rs 136 crore have been traced in Padmachand Jain's bank accounts.

The ED has seized a large amount of cash, gold-silver and property documents from the premises linked to Jain.

  1. Read more: Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED raids over 8 locations in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Banswara
  2. Senior IAS officer, who flagged 'caste discrimination', writes to PMO alleging multi-crore scam in Kashmir Jal Jeevan Mission

TAGGED:

ED ARRESTED PHED CONTRACTORJAL JEEVAN MISSION SCAMRAJASTHAN JAL JEEVAN MISSION SCAMJAL JEEVAN MISSION SCAM CASEED JAL JEEVAN MISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.