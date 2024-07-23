ED Interrogates YouTuber Elvish Yadav In Money Laundering, Snake Venom Supply Case (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, Elvish Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with the case related to alleged supply of snake venom in rave parties, sources said.

The ED had issued a notice to him and called him for questioning at the zonal office in Lucknow in connection with the money laundering case registered against him by Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) police. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier issued summon to Elvish Yadav and asked him to appear for questioning in the case on July 8. However, the YouTuber expressed his inability to appear before the central probe agency while citing his foreign tour on the said date.

The ED has also questioned Elvish's fellow Haryana singer Rahul Yadav, Vinay and Ishwar in the case. The ED had in May this year registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the snake venom incident given the massive amount of money involved in the case.

The case stems from the FIR registered in Noida in the year 2023 following a complaint by one Gaurav Gupta, an official of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's organization 'People for Animals', alleging supply of snake venom in rave parties. Police have already filed the charge sheet in this case. Elvish was also arrested on March 17 and sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case, but was granted bail by the court.

Yadav and his associates are accused of supplying snake venom in rave parties held in big hotels, resorts and clubs.