Loading...

ED Interrogates NCP MLA Rohit Pawar in Money Laundering Case, 2nd Time in 10 Days

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

ED Interrogates NCP MLA Rohit Pawar in Money Laundering Case, 2nd Time in 10 Days

NCP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed Rohit Pawar reached ED's office today afternoon in connection with a money laundering case into alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. ED had interrogated Rohit on January 24 and on January 5, it had searched Baramati Agro, a company owned by him and some linked firms in Baramati, Aurangabad and Pune.

Mumbai: Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and grand nephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, is currently being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case in regard to the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, official sources said. This is for the second time in the last 10 days that the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed is being questioned by the agency.

Rohit reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai this afternoon while a huge crowd of party activists gathered in front of the NCP office located nearby. The party workers have decided not move from the NCP office till Pawar's investigation is completed.

Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar is also at the NCP office to show support for Rohit. Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule are in Delhi for the Union Budget.

Earlier, Pawar was interrogated in connection with the case on January 24. ED had conducted a search operation at Rohit's company, Baramati Agro and some linked firms in Baramati, Aurangabad and Pune on January 5.

Rohit said, "On January 19, the ED issued me a notice. I understand from the media that the closure report has been submitted to the court. We are going request the court so that we also get a copy of the report. When there are no facts in a case, the closure report is submitted to the court," he said.

The NCP MLA further said that the ED officials are doing their job and it is the duty of the citizens to cooperate with them. "I am not against the officials. Since the notice has come, it is my responsibility to respond. I have not done anything wrong in business. First I came into business and then into politics. There are many leaders who came into politics and then started business. Why are some people working to suppress the voice of democracy?" he asked.

Ajit Pawar faction minister Anil Patil had said that the show of strength depicted during Rohit's ED investigation is a political show. Amol Matele, a leader of the Sharad Pawar faction responded saying, "They were fugitives who fled in fear of central agencies, not us".

Read more

  1. BJP Harassing a Popular Tribal Former CM: Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hemant Soren Arrest
  2. "No evidence against me; ED trying to tarnish my image": Hemant Soren
  3. ED Raids Premises linked to India Cements in Chennai Over Alleged FEMA Violation

TAGGED:

NCP MLA Rohit PawarMoney LaunderingED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.