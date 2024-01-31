Jharkhand News Live: Hemant Soren Arrested by ED after Questioning; Governor Accepts His Resignation

Hemant Soren quits as Jharkhand CM after ED questioning, Champai Soren next CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand is in the middle of a major political tumult as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday night resigned from his post shortly before he was arrested after over seven hours of questioning by Enforcement Directorate officials at his Ranchi residence in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Champai Soren, Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste & Backward classes, is going to be the next Chief Minister, sources said. Hemant Soren, sources said, was arrested by ED officials after the questioning. The ruling alliance in the state has elected Champai Soren as JMM legislative party leader, Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur said.

Soren, sources said, went to Governor C P Radhakrishnan along with the ED team to submit his resignation after the questioning. Amid heavy security cover, Enforcement Directorate officials questioned him for several hours today in the alleged money laundering case. Sources say that Soren was arrested by ED officials by the end of the questioning as he was not "cooperating with the probe".

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier been questioned in connection with the case on January 20. The interrogation, however, remained incomplete on that day when he was grilled for more than seven hours, an official said.

Soren was questioned as part of a probe into a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, ED officials have said. Earlier in the day, Soren lodged an FIR against ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence on Tuesday.

Soren alleged that the ED conducted the search operation at his residence in the national capital to "harass and malign him and his entire community", the officials said, quoting the FIR. Since Monday, ED sleuths carried out extensive searches at Soren's Delhi residence and claimed they seized Rs 36 lakh, some "incriminating " documents, and his BMW car 'bought using illegal funds'.

In Ranchi, security personnel are equipped with high-resolution body cameras to keep track of the activities around Soren's residence, amid heavy police deployment. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are effective from 9 am to 10 pm within a radius of 100 metres at key locations in the state capital, including the CM House.

