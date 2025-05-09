ED Cracks Down On Rs 3,200 Cr Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a comprehensive probe into the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that reportedly took place during the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh and registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), naming 33 people as accused.

The key accused include YSRCP MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, former MP Vijayasai Reddy, retired IAS officer and ex-CMO secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, Bharathi Cements director Govindappa Balaji, and liquor syndicate frontman Raj KC Reddy. The accused allegedly routed money through fictitious firms and shell companies into real estate investments and purchase of gold and luxury items.

The Special Task Force (SIT) earlier identified a network of shell companies, including Olvik Multiventure Pvt Ltd, Kripati Enterprises, Knysna Multiventures, Trifer Enterprises, Balaji Tradings, and others, that were used as conduits to launder money under the guise of brand promotion, packaging supply deals and real estate investments.

According to the SIT, the syndicate had allegedly adopted five key methods to convert bribe money into clean assets.

Bullion Conversion: Liquor firms converted bribe money into gold bullion to avoid detection.

Real Estate Transfers: Funds were sent to companies owned by close associates and used for real estate investments in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Hawala Channels: Money was routed through hawala networks to shell companies within India and abroad.

Over-invoicing: Payments for empty bottles, caps, and cartons were inflated, and suppliers returned the difference in cash.

Fake Brand Promotions: Funds were routed via fake invoices for promotional materials and luxury items, with most of the money returned as cash.

The ED has formally requested all case records from the SIT, including FIRs, chargesheets and bank account details of suspects. It is currently examining the asset details, financial transactions and ownership records of all those named in the case. The focus is now on tracing the ultimate beneficiaries of the laundered funds.

Officials say that the scam is possibly the largest liquor-related financial fraud in India, with roots spread across various sectors and front companies.