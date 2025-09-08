ETV Bharat / state

ED Conducts Raids In Several Areas Of West Bengal Over Sand Smuggling Racket

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids at over 20 locations spread across West Bengal, including Kolkata, targeting individuals and businesses found to be allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official said. Raids were being carried out in several areas, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani, in connection with the scam, he said. The ED officials conducting the raids were accompanied by a large number of personnel of the central security forces.

At the centre of the operation was Sheikh Jahirul, a prominent figure in the racket in Jhargram district of West Bengal. ED sleuths were conducting searches at his sprawling residence located near Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, he added.

"Searches were underway at Jahirul's residence, office and vehicles. He is accused of being heavily involved in the illegal sand extraction and trade business," the official said, adding that a huge amount of cash was seized from his premises.

Incidentally, Jahirul, who owns several sand mines, used to be a bicycle mechanic before working as a village police officer and ultimately transitioning into the sand trade, he added. The ED officials are simultaneously raiding properties and offices of other sand mine owners in Beliaberia and Jamboni blocks in Jhargram district.

"The operation is focused on uncovering the financial networks tied to the illicit sand trade. We suspect that a significant amount of money from the racket has been funnelled into various insurance companies and business ventures," he said.