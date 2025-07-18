ED Raids Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Home

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched fresh raids at the Bhilai residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

" ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. At Bhilai Niwas, “Saheb” has sent the ED," the congress leader's office posted in X.

The ED team reached the residence at 6 am on Friday. A large number of CRPF personnel also accompanied them. PTI, quoting officials, said that the raid is in connection with a money laundering probe against his son Chaitanya Baghel, linked to an alleged liquor scam.

Chaitanya Baghel's house in Bhilai town, which he shares with his father, is being searched by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on receipt of fresh evidence in the case, they said. The federal probe agency conducted similar raids against Chaitanya Baghel in March this year.

The ED earlier said Chaitanya Baghel was suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of the alleged liquor scam. It said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.