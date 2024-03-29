ED Attaches Rs 32 Cr Duped by Cyber Scamsters in Part-Time Job Scam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached Rs 32.34 crore in 580 bank accounts across the country in a case of part-time job scam in the guise of ratings and reviews of hotels and resorts of tourist spots.

The Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad had earlier registered a case on the basis of complaints lodged by many unemployed people who were cheated in the name of commission. Based on which, ED had registered a separate case. During investigations it was revealed that similar frauds occurred across the country and nearly 50 cases have been registered so far. ED has estimated that cyber scamsters collected around Rs 524 crore by duping job seekers. Several interesting facts have surfaced in the probe.

The cyber criminals used WhatsApp and Telegram for trapping people in the name of employment. They lured people by promising a daily income of Rs 1000 to 1500 and asked them to perform simple tasks like giving ratings and reviews. Links would be sent to the victims who would have to provide their personal information including bank details.

Initially, the scamsters gained trust of the respondents by depositing money in their accounts as commission. Special wallets were created where respondents had to add money in the name of processing fee. These accounts would be used only for a short period of time after which, the amount would be diverted to other accounts.

The mastermind of the scam is said to be based in UAE. It has been concluded that bank accounts were opened with false documents and would be closed within a day to 15 days after the money was deposited. It has been revealed that the money deposited in 175 accounts was diverted to 480 accounts and converted to cryptocurrency before diverting those aboard.

In a separate case, ED confiscated Rs 70 lakh in a case of obtaining loan for business and diverting it to sister concerns. City-based Jasleen Enterprises took a loan of Rs 12 crore from Union Bank and then diverted the money into personal accounts and those of the sister concerns. Cases were registered by CBI and then ED. Jasleen Enterprises partner, Amric Furniture Limited MD, Ranbirsingh Gandhi has been accused of forging documents for obtaining loan.

It was found that Ranbir Singh had set up companies in the names of his relatives and friends and diverted the money obtained through loans into their accounts and his wife's account. He had also paid Rs 11.30 crore to Union Bank as a one-time settlement.