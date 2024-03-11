ED Attaches Rs 10-Cr Demand Draft of TMC in Money Laundering Probe Against Ex-MP KD Singh

As part of a probe into money laundering against the Alchemist Group, which is supported by the party's former MP K D Singh, the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Monday that it had attached a demand draft for Rs 10.29 crore from the Trinamool Congress.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached a demand draft worth Rs 10.29 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as part of a money laundering investigation against the Alchemist Group promoted by the party's former MP K D Singh. In a statement, the agency said that "this fund was used by the company to make payments for various aviation/helicopter companies for the aviation services availed by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party during the campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha elections".

Aircraft were used by the party for its "star campaigners" like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party MLA and former railway minister Mukul Roy, actor Moon Moon Sen and MP Nussrat Jahan among others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. Probe found that "a part of the money collected by cheating the public was used by Alchemist Group for making payments to aviation companies on behalf of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)", it said.

