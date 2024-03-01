ED Attaches Property of Ex- MLA Vijay Mishra in Delhi

Prayagraj: The Allahabad Zone of the Enforcement Directorae has attached property worth Rs 11.07 crore owned of mafia don and former MLA Bhadohi Vijay Mishra and his wife Ram Lali Mishra, at Jasol area of national capital Delhi, sources said.

Sources said that the immovable property was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The case stems from a FIR registered by the Vigilance Department at the Handia police station, Prayagraj.

Mishra and his wife Ramlali Mishra, an ex-member of the Legislative Council have been accused of amassing movable and immovable properties worth Rs 36.07 crore.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhadohi police had attached two houses worth Rs 17 crore belonging to Vijay Mishra, his daughter and nephew in Allapur and Tagore Town area of George Town police station area under the Gangster Act.

Apart from Prayagraj and Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, cases are registered under serious sections against former Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra in other districts too. More than 80 serious cases are registered against Vijay Mishra in different districts.

Vijay Mishra's name is also included among the main accused in the case of attacking Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, who was a cabinet minister during the BSP regime, with an RDX bomb. The ED team of Prayagraj had filed a case of disproportionate assets against the currently jailed muscleman Vijay Mishra in Handia police station.

The Vigilance team had filed a charge sheet in the court against Vijay Mishra and his wife in that case. On the basis of the same case, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated action against Vijay Mishra and his wife under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Vijay Mishra had arrived in Bhadohi district around 1980 where he started his business and established a petrol pump. Mishra forayed into politics and contested the block chief election in 1990 and won. In 2001, he progressed ahead and won the assembly election from Bhadohi constituency on SP ticket.

In 2005, his wife Ramlali was made the District Panchayat President.