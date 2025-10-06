ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Fresh Rs 40-Cr Worth Assets In Karnataka MUDA Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 40 crore in connection with the Karnataka MUDA-linked money laundering investigation. A provisional order for attaching 34 immovable assets, including some MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) sites, was issued on October 4 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The market value of these assets is Rs 40.08 crore, the federal probe agency said in a statement. The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Karnataka Lokayuktha Police.

The agency has issued similar attachment of assets orders in the past too and with this fresh action, properties worth Rs 400 crore have been attached by it as part of this investigation till now.

It had arrested former MUDA Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar in September and he is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody. The agency said its probe has found routing and layering of "undue gratification" which was "obtained" by Kumar.

"Such proceeds of crime were used for purchasing immovable properties in the name of relatives/associates of GT Dinesh Kumar. Further investigation also found illegal allotment of 31 MUDA sites by Kumar," it alleged.