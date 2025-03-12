ED Attaches Cong Leader Sukhpal Khaira's Chandigarh House In 2015 Drug Case

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached the residential house of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Sector-5 of Chandigarh. The house, valued Rs 3.82 crore, has been attached under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED said investigations revealed Khaira received illegal property worth Rs 3.82 crore in proceeds of crime from Gurdev Singh and his foreign associates through an international drug syndicate.

ED on March 11 posted on its X handle, "ED, Hqrs. Office has provisionally attached Proceeds of Crime (POC)to the extent of Rs. 3.82 Crore in the form of an immovable property i.e. Residential House (located at House No 6, Sector 5, Chandigarh) of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the then MLA from Punjab on 08.03.2025 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002."

The action has left Khaira fuming and he criticised ED for not informing him before making the information public. Terming ED's action as character assassination, Khaira accused BJP of misusing ED to implicate the opposition leaders.

Taking to his X handle, Khaira wrote, "I’ve learnt through media that ED has attached my Chandigarh residence which I own since decades as part of their PMLA case pending against me !."

"Sharing of such sub-judice information on X by ED before issuing me a formal notice itself shows they’re more interested in media trial and character assassination instead of actual judicial proceedings!," he wrote.

Khaira said despite worst actions, he would continue to fight against the "erroneous policies" of the central and state governments. "I have been fighting extreme political witch hunt both by @BJP4India & @BhagwantMann govt for the last few years and i vow to continue my tirade unabated against the erroneous policies of these governments irrespective of their worst actions," he added.

ED's action has intensified political atmosphere in Punjab with Congress leaders strongly condemned it.

Questioning the action, Congress MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said "The house was built in 1990, how can it be linked to the 2015 case? Such operations of yours cannot scare the opposition Punjab Congress".

Punjab Congress president and MP from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP of using ED as a political weapon. Before every election, BJP uses ED as a weapon to target its opponents, he alleged.

"BJP's vendetta politics is clearly seen on senior leaders from Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to Sukhpal Khaira. Attaching Khaira's decade-old house is another disappointing step. We stand firmly with our leaders and will never bow to any pressure. It is due to our strength that BJP needs agencies like ED to challenge us," Warring said.