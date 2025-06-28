ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches 3 Hotels In J-K's Patnitop Under Anti-Money Laundering Act

New Delhi: Three hotels in the famed tourist destination of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir and their income have been attached under the anti-money laundering act as part of a probe, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday. According to the probe agency, the cumulative value of three properties and their total income is worth Rs 15.78 crore.

The probe stems from a CBI FIR filed against the owners and directors of hotels, guest houses, resorts and cottages in the tourist destination and officials of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA). It has been alleged that they indulged in the commercial use of residential buildings, excess construction beyond approved limits, and operating businesses in prohibited areas such as dense forests, agricultural areas, and residential areas, among others.

The CBI complaint said these "lapses" were overlooked by PDA officials, the ED said in a statement. Patnitop, a hill station, is located 47 km from Udhampur and 112 km from Jammu. It is thronged by tourists around the year.