ED Arrests Three in Jharkhand Land 'Scam'

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed to have made three important arrests in the case related to Ranchi land scam in Jharkahnd. Among the arrested accused, two are employees of Kolkata Registrar Office, while one is an employee of Hazaribagh Court.



Who All Were Arrested?

According to sources in the ED, Kolkata Registrar Office sweeper Sanjeet and Tapas Ghosh of Kolkata Registrar Office, who were involved in making fake documents in the land scam case, have been arrested in the land scam case.

Besides the duo, Irshad Akhtar, an employee of Hazaribagh Court of Jharkhand, has also been arrested by the ED in the case. An official said that on Thursday, ED had summoned all three for questioning at the zonal office of the federal probe agency in Ranchi. After several hours of interrogation, the ED arrested all three on late Thursday night.



Role of the Three Accused

ED sources said that the probe agency has found in its investigation that Hazaribagh court employee Mohammad Irshad used to write fake deeds and had taken about eight lakh rupees from the mastermind Afsar Ali and Saddam, who are already in jail, in exchange for writing fake deeds. On the other hand, Kolkata Registrar of Assurance employees Tapas Ghosh and Sanjit Kumar used to make papers disappear from the records in Kolkata, sources said.

The accused used to take out blank papers from the land related records and send them to Afsar and Saddam, said the sources. According to the sources, accused Mohd Irshad used to prepare fake deeds on the same papers in a fraudulent manner. It is alleged that accused Tapas Ghosh had taken Rs 21 lakh and Sanjit Kumar had taken Rs 8 lakh from Mohammad Saddam in exchange for the documents.



Fake Papers Made of Land Linked to Hemant Soren?

An official in the ED said that the probe agency has found in its investigation that fake documents were also made of two plots of the 8.96 acres of land of former CM and jailed JMM chief Hemant Soren. The deeds of these two fake plots were matched with the fake deed of 4.83 acres of land on Cheshire Home Road in Bariatu as per officials. As per officials, the forensic team found that the papers of Bariatu land, two papers of Hemant Soren's land and the handwriting of Mohd Irshad are the same.



Accused to be Produced in Court on Friday

The arrested Tapas, Sanjeet and Irshad Akhtar were to be produced in the ED's special court on Friday where the ED will request the court to take all three on remand.