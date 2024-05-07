ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's OSD After Overnight Questioning

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

Updated : May 7, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

ED team outside the residence of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's OSD in Ranchi
Sources said that the ED has arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's OSD Sanjeev Lal and the latter's domestic help Jahangir under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following hours of their overnight questioning in connection with the recovery of over Rs 30 crore cash.

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate, which on Monday recovered Rs 35 crore from the premises of the domestic help of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary, has arrested the minister's secretary along with the domestic help, sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's OSD Sanjeev Lal and his servant Jahangir have been arrested by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following the duo's overnight questioning. Sanjeev Lal and his servant Jahangir have been produced in the court.

On the second day of raids on the premises of Jharkhand government minister Alamgir Alam's OSD Sanjeev Lal and his servant, the ED raided seven new locations. It is worth noting that Rs 35 crore was recovered in the ED raid on Monday. An official said that the ED also raided the residence of a builder living near Singh Mor in Ranchi as well as two builders living near Ratu and ITI bus stand in Ranchi in connection with the case.

The ED team also raided the premises of contractor Raju Singh living in Doranda area of Ranchi from whose house crores of rupees have been recovered by the ED. The ED, which launched the raids on Monday claimed to have recovered the huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches at the premises of the domestic help allegedly linked to Sanjiv Lal, the secretary of Alamgir Alam.

The probe agency also released a video showing its sleuths taking out wads of currency notes from large bags in a room located in a building at Gadikhana Chowk.

Alamgir Alam (70), is a Congress leader and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly. Reacting to the ED raids, Alam on Monday said he had "no official information regarding this so far." "I have been watching TV, and it says the premises are linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government," he said.

