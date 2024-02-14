JK: ED Arrests Three Including Hurriyat Leader in Money Laundering Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three individuals in connection with a money laundering case for their alleged involvement in selling MBBS seats in Pakistan and funding terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Akbar Bhat Hurriyat leader, Fatima Shah from Srinagar, and Sabzar Ahmad Shaikh from Anantnag. The ED took them into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to officials, the trio is believed to be involved in terror financing activities and allegedly had connections with Pakistani handlers, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat. The two handlers were reportedly responsible for facilitating admissions in various courses, including MBBS, in Pakistani colleges for students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested individuals are suspected of playing a pivotal role in the illicit network that enabled students to secure admissions in Pakistani educational institutions, and it is alleged that these activities were intertwined with terror financing. The ED's investigation suggests that the accused were working closely with the Pakistani handlers to channel funds for unlawful activities, raising concerns about the potential nexus between education and terror financing.

The officials have not provided specific details about the amount of money involved in the alleged money laundering case. However, they assured that a thorough investigation is underway to trace the financial trail and uncover the extent of the network. In a statement, the agency revealed that the arrested individuals have been remanded to ED custody until February 20 by the court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir.

The special NIA court in Srinagar had framed charges against Mohammad Akbar Bhat and seven others for selling MBBS seats to fund terror activities in May 2022. The SIA had on July 27, 2020, registered the case against the "unscrupulous persons" who were hand in glove with some educational consultancies for arranging admission of residents of Jammu and Kashmir in MBBS and other professional courses in colleges, institutions and universities in Pakistan.