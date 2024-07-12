ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Former Karnataka Minister Amid Corruption Probe At Valmiki Development Corporation

Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a significant development concerning alleged financial irregularities at the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC), Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have taken Congress MLA and former Karnataka minister B Nagendra into custody. The action follows extensive raids conducted over two days across various locations including Bengaluru, Raichur, and Ballari.

Nagendra, who has denied all allegations against him faces questioning at the ED's Bengaluru office as part of their ongoing inquiry into the financial discrepancies at KMVSTDC.

The ED's investigation stems from allegations surrounding purported multi-crore embezzlement within the corporation, initially brought to light by the tragic suicide of Chandrashekaran (46), an accountant associated with the corporation on May 26.

In his suicide note, Chandrashekaran accused the corporation of illicit money transfers and misappropriation of grant funds, also implicating MLA B Nagedra, who was the Minister for Scheduled Castes Welfare at the time. The incident prompted widespread demands for Nagendra's resignation from his ministerial position, which he later tendered amid ongoing scrutiny.