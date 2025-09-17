ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Ex-MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar

The arrest came after the probe agency on Tuesday searched two residential premises in Bengaluru linked to Kumar.

ED Arrests Ex-MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 17, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law in a case related to allotment of alleged illegal sites, officials said on Wednesday.

He is expected to be produced before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru, where the agency will seek his custody, the officials said.

The arrest came after the federal probe agency on Tuesday searched two residential premises in Bengaluru linked to Kumar in connection with the MUDA illegal sites allocation "scam".

Kumar, as per the ED, during his tenure as MUDA commissioner, indulged in "large-scale illegal allotment" of MUDA sites in lieu of "gratification and peculiarly benefits." Probe has found his "active" involvement in money laundering activities, ED sources said.

The ED is conducting a money laundering investigation into the MUDA allotment of land parcels case on the basis of a Karnataka Lokayukta Police FIR that had named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, the CM's brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy purchased the land under probe and gifted it to Parvathi -- and some others.

Read more:

  1. Karnataka Cabinet Accepts Desai Commission Report Giving Clean Chit To Siddaramaiah In Muda Case
  2. Congress Upbeat After SC Rejects ED Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUDAENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.