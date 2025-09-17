ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Ex-MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law in a case related to allotment of alleged illegal sites, officials said on Wednesday.

He is expected to be produced before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru, where the agency will seek his custody, the officials said.

The arrest came after the federal probe agency on Tuesday searched two residential premises in Bengaluru linked to Kumar in connection with the MUDA illegal sites allocation "scam".