ED Arrests Ex-Chairman of Karnataka Co-Op Bank in Rs 63-Cr Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested a former chairman of a Karnataka-based cooperative bank for alleged financial irregularities of about Rs 63 crore at one of its branches.

R M Manjunatha Gowda was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and produced before a special court in Bengaluru, which sent him to ED custody for 14 days, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The arrest came a day after the ED carried out raids in the Bengaluru and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka in the probe against the financial affairs of the Shimoga District Co-Operative Central Bank, City Branch.

"Large-scale misappropriation of funds took place at the said branch, which was orchestrated primarily by the branch manager, B Shobha, on the instructions of Gowda," the ED alleged.

The two and their legal representatives could not be contacted for comment on the ED's charges.