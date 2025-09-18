ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Ex-Andaman MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma In ANSCBL Loan Scam

Port Blair: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested ex-Congress MP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Kuldeep Rai Sharma in connection with the ANSCBL loan scam, an officer said on Thursday. Sleuths from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office, arrested Kuldeep Rai Sharma, former chairman of ANSCBL, and two others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Wednesday evening, the officer said.

K. Murugan, former managing director of Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL), and K Kalaivanan, former loan officer (ANSCBL) were also arrested by ED on Wednesday, the officer said. A Special Court (PMLA) has remanded them to ED custody for a period of eight days. Sharma, Murugan and Kalaivanan were taken to Kolkata from Port Blair by ED officers on Thursday.

"They will be taken to our ED office at Salt Lake after their medical examination. Our officers went to Port Blair on September 15 and conducted raids and search operations at several offices and houses of businessmen and bank officials. Our investigation is going on, and we will share more updates in due course," a senior ED official said.

The investigation stems from an FIR (on May 15, 2025) registered by the Crime & Economic Offences Cell, Andaman & Nicobar Police, against bank officials and private individuals. On July 18, 2025, the Crime & Economic Offences Cell (Andaman Police) had arrested Sharma (former chairman of the ANSCBL) in connection with the loan irregularities case.

The arrest was made following a complaint from the deputy registrar of the cooperative societies (HQ), which alleged gross irregularities in sanctioning loans to various people by the lender. Later, ED has also started a parallel investigation. On July 31, they conducted their first search operation at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In the last two weeks, they (ED) have summoned more than 10 people to Kolkata for examination.