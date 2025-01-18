ETV Bharat / state

ED Action In MUDA Scam: BJP Demands Siddaramaiah To Step Down Immediately

Bengaluru: BJP demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday to step down immediately, in the backdrop of ED attaching 142 MUDA units of immovable assets.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached 142 immovable properties having a market value of about Rs 300 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the case against Siddaramaiah and others.

The ED said the attached properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real-estate businessmen and agents.

"If CM @siddaramaiah values the integrity of his office, he must step down immediately and allow an impartial probe to proceed. The people of Karnataka deserve transparency, accountability, and justice," the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

The Shikaripura MLA called it a major victory in the fight against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

Explaining the MUDA scam, the ED said, "It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites (plots) in the name of his wife Smt B M Parvathi instead of 3 Acres 16 Guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at posh locality is worth Rs 56 Crore (approx)."

The role of former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to Parvathi, the ED added. Vijayendra charged that the ED's investigation has exposed significant corruption involving Siddaramaiah, who allegedly used his political influence to illegally allocate sites in the name of his wife.