ECRICC Project Promises Odisha Excellence In Scientific Mud Crab Farming

Bhubaneswar: Scientific mud crab farming has enhanced the profits of fishermen in Odisha.

The fishermen of Chilika have been rearing and catching crabs in traditional manner for decades. But in 2024, the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India's Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project was introduced for scientific crab farming in Odisha.

Women fishermen were the first responders and trained others on the type of farming under the ambitious project under which 70 per cent assistance is provided by the government. Efforts are on to obtain global sustainability certification for such type of crab cultivation.

The process involves training farmers in scientific methods of cultivating mud crabs as part of which small crabs are released into a pond. Within around six months, the crabs gain considerable weight and around 30 per cent of the yield weights between one-and-a-half to two kg.

A farmer collecting mud crabs from his pond (ETV Bharat)

ECRICC Project Manager Spandita Kar said, "In 2024, we started farming Chilika mud crabs scientifically in Odisha through the ECRICC project. We collaborated with Rajiv Gandhi Centre For Aquaculture in Chennai for support and training. After that, we selected farmers here and explained the cultivation, process and benefits of mud crabs."

Kar said, RGCA sent crabs to Odisha from a hatchery in Tamil Nadu. Later, the farmers were trained on cultivation. "Women Climate Champions explained how crabs can be grown in a completely organic method. At least 304 women Climate Champions in four districts are supporting the farmers", she said. The crabs are being cultivated in Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

Farmers with experts (ETV Bharat)

Crabs cultivated and harvested in Odisha are in high demand within the country and abroad. "Odisha's mud crabs are more popular for their distinct taste and are in high demand across the globe. These crabs are exported to countries including China and Bangladesh through Kolkata," Kar said.

The exports are handled by The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). The farmers are paid based on the price of the crabs.

Farmers collecting mud crabs (ETV Bharat)

At present, there is only one crab hatchery in Tamil Nadu. But a similar facility will come up in Paradip by next year. The hatchery will provide high-quality crab seeds and ensure sustainable supply, profitability, livelihood in the aquaculture sector of the state. Kar said the hatchery is being set up in collaboration with the state's Fisheries department.

She said, "In the last six months, farmers have been getting 50 per cent of their investment as profits. Since ECRICC provides 70 per cent assistance under the project, more farmers can undertake such form of farming. We hope farmers will earn 100 per cent profits in the future," she said. Kar said one of the most vital aspects of such type of farming is that it is organic and does not affect the environment.

A mud crab pond (ETV Bharat)

Ranjan Kumar Dalai from Gambhari area of ​​Puri district, said he has been farming mud crabs for the last few months and a crab harvested from his pond fetches him Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per kg.

The primary objective of the project is to enhance climate resilience of coastal communities in India. The pilot initiative has been launched in Odisha by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project aims to promote sustainable development in vulnerable coastal areas and strengthen climate adaptation and resilience . The ECRICC project has been implemented in three coastal states of India-Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.