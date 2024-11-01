ETV Bharat / state

Economist and PM Modi's Economic Council Chief Bibek Debroy Dies At 69

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Debroy's passing and called him a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics and spirituality.

Economist and PM Modi's Economic Council Chief Bibek Debroy Dies At 69
Bibek Debroy. (ANI)
By PTI

New Delhi: Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy passed away this morning, a senior EAC-PM official said. He was admitted to AIIMS. Debroy (69) was educated in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge.

He had worked in Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and also as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.

He was also a Member of NITI Aayog up to June 5, 2019. He has authored/edited several books, papers and popular articles and has also been a Consulting/Contributing Editor with several newspapers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Debroy's passing and called him a "towering scholar". "Dr Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," he said in a post on X.

He also shared a picture of himself with Debroy.

