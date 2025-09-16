ETV Bharat / state

Economist And Ex-CPI(M) Leader Prasenjit Bose Joins Congress

Kolkata: Economist and former CPI(M) leader Prasenjit Bose joined the Congress during a programme in the metropolis, and asserted that he would support the party in its fight to "save the Constitution".

Bose (51) became a part of the Congress at a formal joining ceremony here on Monday in the presence of party leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Syed Naseer Hussain and Kanhaiya Kumar, besides state unit president Subhankar Sarkar.

“We have to protect the Constitution, establish a non-communal government. Only Congress can do that. I have joined the Congress to be part of its fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” Bose told reporters.