ETV Bharat / state

Economist And Ex-CPI(M) Leader Prasenjit Bose Joins Congress

Prasenjit Bose resigned from the CPI(M) in 2012 following differences with the party over its decision to support the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee as President.

Economist and social activist Shri Prasenjit Bose, joined the Indian National Congress in Kolkata.
Economist and social activist Shri Prasenjit Bose, joined the Indian National Congress in Kolkata. (X@NasirHussainINC)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 16, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: Economist and former CPI(M) leader Prasenjit Bose joined the Congress during a programme in the metropolis, and asserted that he would support the party in its fight to "save the Constitution".

Bose (51) became a part of the Congress at a formal joining ceremony here on Monday in the presence of party leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Syed Naseer Hussain and Kanhaiya Kumar, besides state unit president Subhankar Sarkar.

“We have to protect the Constitution, establish a non-communal government. Only Congress can do that. I have joined the Congress to be part of its fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” Bose told reporters.

He had resigned from the CPI(M) in 2012 following differences with the party over its decision to support the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee as the President. Bose was subsequently expelled from the CPI(M). Meanwhile, Hussain, who held meetings with party leaders in West Bengal, said the discussions focused mainly on strengthening the Congress.

On the possibility of a coalition with the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of next year’s assembly elections, the senior Congress leader said, “No such discussion has taken place. The party high command takes the call on such matters.”

Read More

  1. No Left Swing: Congress Gears Up For Solo Bengal Fight Against TMC
  2. Priyanka's Second Bihar Campaign Leg On September 28 Targets Women Voters

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESSPRASENJIT BOSE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.